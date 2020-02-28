Almost four in 10 small firms say staff mental health affected by late payers

Almost four in 10 small and medium-sized businesses have said they are encountering mental health issues among staff as a result of unfair payment practices, according to a new survey.

A new YouGov poll said that 37% of SMEs across all industries highlighted that delays to settling invoices for monies owed to them were affecting how owners and employees were coping.

The survey, which was commissioned by engineering services trade bodies ECA and Besa, said 29% of SME staff suffered from stress as a result.

It reported that 14% of respondents suffered from depression, 9% from extreme anger and 3% from suicidal feelings, as a direct result of late or unfair payment.