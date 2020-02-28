China's three-time Olympic swimming champion Sun Yang banned for eight years by anti-doping body

Multiple world and Olympic swimming champion Sun Yang has been banned for eight years for allegedly interfering with attempts to drug-test his blood samples.

Sun, 28, was accused of smashing the vials containing his blood after a row with a team of official drug-testers at his home in September 2018.

The Court of Arbitration ruled on Friday that "the athlete failed to establish that he had a compelling justification to destroy his sample collection containers and forego the doping control".

Sun, who had earlier served a three-month ban for an earlier offence, had argued he smashed the vials because he did not believe the testers were properly accredited or qualified.

He was cleared initially following an investigation, and went on to defeat Britain's Duncan Scott and Australia's Mack Horton in the World Aquatics Championships in South Korea in July 2019.

He famously clashed with Scott during a medal ceremony in which the third-placing Scott refused to take a photo with the first-place Sun.