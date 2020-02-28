- ITV Report
-
Number of UK coronavirus cases increases to 20, Public Health England confirms
A new patient in England has tested positive for coronavirus and the illness was passed on in the UK, a chief medical officer has confirmed.
Professor Chris Whitty said: "It is not yet clear whether they contracted it directly or indirectly from an individual who had recently returned from abroad.
"This is being investigated and contact tracing has begun. The patient has been transferred to a specialist NHS infection centre at Guy's and St Thomas'."
It comes as a British man on board a Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan has died from coronavirus - the first in Briton to have died from covid-19.
The Japanese Ministry of Health said the man was the sixth person to have died on the ship, which has been quarantined off the coast of Japan.
His death comes as the first case of coronavirus has been confirmed in Wales.
The prime minister said he "very much" regretted the loss of life but believed his government's response to the Diamond Princess outbreak was correct.
Boris Johnson said: "I think we were following the best medical advice... we think the best thing to do is not to move people around too much in the current situation," he said on Friday.
He said the coronavirus threat was now the government's "top priority" and urged Britons to wash their hands "for 20 seconds or more with hot water or soap."
In addition global stock markets are plunging amid concerns over the virus, with some suffering their worst week since the financial crisis of 2008.
