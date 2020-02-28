Number of UK coronavirus cases increases to 20, Public Health England confirms

A new patient in England has tested positive for coronavirus and the illness was passed on in the UK, a chief medical officer has confirmed.

Professor Chris Whitty said: "It is not yet clear whether they contracted it directly or indirectly from an individual who had recently returned from abroad.

"This is being investigated and contact tracing has begun. The patient has been transferred to a specialist NHS infection centre at Guy's and St Thomas'."

It comes as a British man on board a Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan has died from coronavirus - the first in Briton to have died from covid-19.