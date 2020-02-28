Coronavirus: UK cases rise to 19 with first case in Wales and two more in England

The two patients in England who tested positive for coronavirus are being treated at the Royal Free hospital in London. Credit: PA

The first case of coronavirus has been confirmed in Wales, and two more patients in England were diagnosed - bringing the number of coronavirus cases in the UK to 19. On Friday morning, chief medical officer for Wales Dr Frank Atherton confirmed a person had been diagnosed with the virus after travelling back to Wales from Italy. He said: "I can confirm that one patient in Wales has tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19).

"All appropriate measures to provide care for the individual and to reduce the risk of transmission to others are being taken. "I can also confirm that the patient had travelled back to Wales from northern Italy, where the virus was contracted. "I'd like to take this opportunity to assure the public that Wales and the whole of the UK is well prepared for these types of incidents." Dr Giri Shankar, incident director for the Covid-19 outbreak response at Public Health Wales, said: "Public Health Wales is working hard to identify close contacts, and we are taking all appropriate actions to reduce any risk to the public's health.

The total number of cases in the UK has now reached 19. Credit: PA

"The public can be assured that Wales and the whole of the UK is well prepared for these types of incidents. "Working with our partners in Wales and the UK, we have implemented our planned response, with robust infection control measures in place to protect the health of the public." The Department of Health also confirmed two further cases of coronavirus in England. Both English patients contracted the virus in Iran, chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty said.

Coronavirus: How to self-isolate

He said: "Two further patients in England have tested positive for Covid-19. "The virus was passed on in Iran and the patients have been transferred to specialist NHS infection centres at the Royal Free Hospital. "The total number of cases in England is now 17. Following confirmed cases in Northern Ireland and Wales, the total number of UK cases is 19." On Thursday, Northern Ireland also recorded its first case of coronavirus. Chief Medical Officer Dr Michael McBride told reporters the patient had come from northern Italy via Dublin. The news was announced at a briefing in Belfast by Northern Ireland's Public Health Agency. The agency said it was "working rapidly" to identify anyone the patient came into contact with to prevent a further spread, but they would not confirm where their patient was being held.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Michael McBride told reporters the patient had come from northern Italy via Dublin. Credit: PA

Asked whether the person is from Northern Ireland, Dr McBride said: "I think the most important thing here is that we respect patient confidentiality so I'm not going to disclose any personal details about this individual. "It would be inappropriate for me to do so. It would be wrong for me to do so." Elsewhere, Brits are among holidaymakers on lockdown at the H10 Costa Adeje Palace in Tenerife, after two Italian tourists tested positive for the virus during their stay. Around 50 Brits are among 130 guests now able to leave the hotel complex, as they are understood to have arrived on Monday, after the guests who were diagnosed had already left.

One of the cases in England is understood to be a parent from Burbage Primary School in Buxton, Derbyshire. Credit: PA