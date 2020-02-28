Livin' on an heir? Prince Harry and Jon Bon Jovi record charity single at Abbey Road Studios

A short clip of the two singing inside the studio has been posted on the Duke of Sussex's Instagram page. Credit: Sussexroyal/ Instagram

Prince Harry has visited the world famous Abbey Road Studios, where he and rock legend Jon Bon Jovi are recording a charity single for the royal's Invictus Games Foundation. A short clip of the two singing inside the studio has been posted on the Duke of Sussex's Instagram page. The Duke of Sussex returned to the UK from Canada to begin a series of royal engagements which are likely to be his last before he relinquishes his royal duties on March 31.

The pair greeted each other with a warm handshake outside the steps of the studio, which has become synonymous with The Beatles and where thousands of tourists come to recreate the famous zebra crossing pose. Delegates attending a sustainable tourism conference on Wednesday were told to call him just Harry, and the two seemed equally relaxed before they made their way inside the studios. The prince and the showman were ushered inside to the control room overlooking Studio 2 – where The Beatles recorded during the 1960s.

Prince Harry and Jon Bon Jovi shake hands as reporters and photographers look on outside Abbey Road Studios. Credit: PA

Engineer Obie O’Brien, Jon’s long-term friend and producer, was waiting to talk the prince through the process of re-recording the 2019 Bon Jovi single Unbroken with the Invictus Games Choir. The single is in aid of the Invictus Games Foundation which oversees the development of the Invictus Games, the international multi-sport event for injured or sick military personnel founded by Harry.

Prince Harry is shown around Abbey Road Studios by Jon Bon Jovi. Credit: PA

Unbroken was created by Jon Bon Jovi to shine a spotlight on veterans living with post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and honour their service. The musician has a close affinity with the military as both his parents served in the US Marine Corps.

