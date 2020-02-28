Ex-Barclays bosses cleared after failed Serious Fraud Office prosecution

A jury took less than six hours to clear three former Barclays bosses of fraud after an investigation that started in 2012.

Roger Jenkins, 64, Thomas Kalaris, 64, and Richard Boath, 61, walked free from the Old Bailey on Friday after the latest failed Serious Fraud Office (SFO) prosecution, over a £4 billion investment deal with Qatar at the height of the banking crisis.

Scotsman Jenkins was said to be Barclays’ “gatekeeper” to the wealthy Middle Eastern state, and in 2008 helped the bank with two large capital raisings to avoid a government bailout.

In June, Barclays secured £4.4 billion, with £1.9 billion invested by Qatar, followed by a second tranche in the autumn of £6.8 billion, of which £2.05 billion was from Qatar.

The SFO alleged the lucrative terms given to Qatar, including an extra £322 million in fees, were hidden from the market and other investors through bogus advisory service agreements (ASAs).

But multi-millionaire Jenkins, who was linked to a string of glamorous women including supermodel Elle MacPherson, was acquitted of fraud, alongside his former colleagues following a five-month trial.

The jury of seven women and five men deliberated for around five-and-a-half hours.

Speaking outside court, Mr Boath said he felt “very relieved” about the verdicts.