Global coronavirus cases rise as China’s downward trend continues

Chinese authorities have reported another sharp decrease in the number of infections from the strain of coronavirus known as Covid-19. Mainland China reported 327 new cases and 44 deaths in the 24 hours to Friday morning, according to the country’s National Health Commission. The update brings China’s total number of cases to 78,824 and deaths to 2,788, while more than 3,600 infections have been reported outside China. The global count of those sickened by the virus hovered around 82,000.

As growing parts of Europe and the Middle East saw infections and a first case was found in South America, air routes were halted and border control toughened. But for an illness transmitted so easily, with its tentacles reaching into so many parts of the world, leaders puzzled over how to keep the virus from proliferating seemed willing to try anything to keep their people — and economies — safe. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe called for schools across the country to close for weeks, a decision that impacted 12.8 million students. “The most important thing is to prevent infections”, said Norinobu Sawada, vice principal of Koizumi primary school, “so there aren’t many other options”. In South Korea, the hardest-hit country outside China, another 256 cases have been reported, raising its total to 2,022. In Iran, the front line of infections in the Middle East, officials loosened rules barring the import of many foreign-made items to allow in sanitisers, face masks and other necessities, and removed overhead handles on Tehran’s subways to eliminate another source of germs.

