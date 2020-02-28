Harry to record track with Jon Bon Jovi at Abbey Road for Invictus Games

The Duke of Sussex will meet Jon Bon Jovi at Abbey Road studios to learn about a charity single the 80s rocker is recording for the royal’s Invictus Games Foundation.

The Livin’ on a Prayer star will talk Harry through the process of creating the single Unbroken, with the Invictus Games Choir, in the same studio where the Beatles recorded many of their albums.

The foundation oversees the development of the Invictus Games, the international multi-sport event for injured or sick military personnel founded by Harry, who will step down as a working member of the royal family at the end of March.