Health officials on both sides of border on alert following first case of Covid-19

Health officials on both sides of the border are on alert following the first confirmed case of Covid-19 in Northern Ireland on Thursday evening.

The adult patient had returned from northern Italy, travelling from Dublin in the Republic of Ireland, chief medical officer Dr Michael McBride said.

The positive result has been sent to Public Health England laboratories for verification.

A special unit has been established at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast for isolating those suffering from the virus but the health authorities were unable to confirm where the individual is being treated.

The individual followed advice in reporting concerns to a GP and “self isolated” at home whilst awaiting the results of testing.