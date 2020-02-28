Japan sends vice justice minister to Lebanon on Ghosn case

A Japanese vice minister for justice is heading to Lebanon for talks on the case of former Nissan executive Carlos Ghosn.

Mr Ghosn fled Japan for his home country in December while awaiting trial on four charges of financial misconduct.

Justice Minister Masako Mori said that she was dispatching deputy justice minister Hiroyuki Yoshiie to Beirut to explain the Japanese criminal justice system and improve cooperation.

“Regarding Lebanon, where Mr Ghosn escaped to, we believe that it is important that a proper understanding of the Japanese criminal justice system is understood and to prevent international crime by strengthening cooperation in the legal and judicial fields,” Ms Mori said.