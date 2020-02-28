- ITV Report
Monty the python bites off more than she can chew after beach towel pulled from stomach
- Warning: Graphic footage
This snake clearly bit off more than she could chew after eating an entire beach towel.
Vets at the Small Animal Specialist Hospital in Sydney, Australia had to remove the item from Monty the python's stomach after eating the towel the night before.
The 18-year-old jungle carpet python was anaesthetised and radiographs were taken to confirm the location of the start of the towel.
A flexible endoscope was placed down Monty's gastrointestinal tract, which allowed vets to pull the towel from her stomach using forceps.
They were able to pull the beach towel out from Monty's stomach and she was discharged back to her owner the same day.