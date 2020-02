Rain in the west will move eastwards to all parts of the UK by lunchtime.

There will be some snow over high ground, and some brief snow or sleet to low levels across the north of England and south of Scotland.

It will be windy for most, with gales in coastal parts of the west and south.

It will be cold for most, though it will turn a little milder later in the south-west.

Top temperature 13C (55F).