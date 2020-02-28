Royal Mint unveils world’s most expensive piggy bank

Bristol-based silversmiths Phillip Kydd and his son James have created the model, which is part of a range of piggy banks called Minty.

The Royal Mint has unveiled the world’s most expensive piggy bank – an 18-carat gold design costing £100,000.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

A sterling silver edition, retailing at £6,000, will also be available, as well as ceramic designs from £85.

It is the first piggy bank in the Royal Mint’s 1,100-year history and is part of the company’s new range of gifts and jewellery.

Helen Cooper, director of gifting at the company, said: “We’re renowned for our gold and silver coins, so it was a natural step to create an equally exquisite piggy bank.

“This 18-carat gold Minty will be made to order, and hand-crafted to ensure it is the most luxurious piggy bank in existence.”