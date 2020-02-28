The Incredible Hulk: Hefty hermit crab to get an extraordinary shell

Like his namesake, Hulk the hermit crab cannot be contained. His tendency to repeatedly outgrow or break through his shell means the National Marine Aquarium (NMA) is on the hunt for a new home. Despite many efforts to source a suitable shell, Hulk – named after the green superhero with extraordinary strength – has failed to take to any of them. He has recently been making do with a shell that does not quite meet his requirements.

Charlie Preston, senior biologist at the NMA in Plymouth, said: “Hulk is a White-Spotted Hermit Crab and like all crustaceans, in the early stages of life, this type of crab moults frequently as it grows at a faster rate. “As they get older, the rate at which they moult reduces to around once every 10-12 months. “When they moult, they increase in size by quite a bit, so usually they will try and source a new shell when or shortly after it happens – however, this may depend on availability of new shells that meet their required criteria. “Hulk outgrows his shells at a faster rate than we can source him new ones but is also quite a vandal and has been known to chip or break them – hence his name.” Now, the NMA – run by conservation charity the Ocean Conservation Trust – is teaming up with Plymouth College of Art in a bid to find the hefty hermit a forever home. Product design and innovation, and 3D design crafts students will use techniques including resin modelling, glass-blowing processes and even 3D printing to create a comfortable, functional and aesthetically pleasing shell for Hulk. Three finalists’ designs will be selected by the NMA’s knowledgeable husbandry team, brought to life with 3D, and the winning shell will become Hulk’s new home.

