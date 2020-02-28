The Royal Rota podcast: Our team on Harry and Meghan's extraordinary statement after Queen's 'Sussex Royal' ruling

Watch the latest episode of The Royal Rota above - or see below for how to listen to the podcast

This is The Royal Rota - our weekly podcast about the royal family, with ITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship and Producer Lizzie Robinson.

In this week's episode, Chris and Lizzie talk about the extraordinary statement released by Harry and Meghan after the Queen ruled they could no longer use the 'Sussex Royal' brand as the couple are stepping back from royal duties.

Chris and Lizzie also cover Harry's return to the UK this week, at a conference in Edinburgh where he asked delegates “just to call him Harry”.

And we're at the world famous Abbey Road recording studios, where we have a chat with Bon Jovi, as the singer recorded a charity single with Harry for the his Invictus Games Foundation.

