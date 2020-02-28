Turkey calls emergency NATO meeting after Syrian strike kills 33 soldiers at border

Turkey has warned it is "no longer able to hold refugees" after it called an emergency NATO meeting as tensions rose on its border with Syria.

At least 33 Turkish soldiers were killed following an air strike on Thursday from Russian-backed Syrian forces, the biggest number of Turks killed in a single day since the country first intervened in 2016.

Russia's Defence Ministry said the troops had come under fire in Idlib were deployed among "terrorist battle formations", and claimed they "weren't supposed to be (there)."

Idlib is the final stronghold of fighters opposed to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, some of whom are supported by Turkey.

The UN called for an 'immediate ceasefire' after Turkey retaliated - killing at least 16 Syrian soldiers - and warned of "the risk to civilians from escalating military actions".

Russian navy officials said on Friday they had deployed two frigates armed with cruise missiles to Syria.