UK Nation Forecast: Warnings for wind, rain and snow as Britain prepares for another stormy weekend.
Saturday: Band of heavy rain and squally winds clearing east in the morning, followed by sunny spells and scattered wintry showers - some heavy. Windy generally with severe gales in parts of the west.
Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday: Rain and hill snow for western Scotland Sunday. Otherwise, sunny spells and showers for most, wintry over hills. Very windy at first; winds easing Tuesday. Rather cold, with night frost.