UK Weather Forecast: Further heavy rain and strong winds set to bring another stormy weekend to Britain.

Today: Rain across western areas will move north-eastwards across all parts. Some snow over northern hills for a time and possibly to lower levels in places briefly. Milder in the south, but becoming windy.

Tonight: Windy with further rain at times, heavy over western hills, although drier in the south-east. Turning colder across the far west later as a band of heavy rain clears through.

Saturday: Band of heavy rain and squally winds clearing east in the morning, followed by sunny spells and scattered wintry showers. Windy generally with severe gales in parts of the west.

Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday: Rain and hill snow for western Scotland Sunday. Otherwise, sunny spells and showers for most, wintry over hills. Very windy at first; winds easing Tuesday. Rather cold, with night frost.