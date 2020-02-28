UK Weather Forecast: Warnings for rain, wind and snow as Britain prepares for another stormy weekend.

Tonight: Windy with further rain at times, heavy over western hills, although drier in the south-east. Turning colder across the far west later as a band of heavy rain clears through.

Saturday: Band of heavy rain and squally winds clearing east in the morning, followed by sunny spells and scattered wintry showers - some heavy. Windy generally with severe gales in parts of the west.

Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday: Rain and hill snow for western Scotland Sunday. Otherwise, sunny spells and showers for most, wintry over hills. Very windy at first; winds easing Tuesday. Rather cold, with night frost.