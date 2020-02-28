Why Spanish Storm Jorge and not Storm Ellen will hit the UK this weekend
The last three weeks of February have seen communities flooded and down spirited with a conveyer belt of deep low pressure systems dumping bucket loads of rainwater, swelling rivers and producing storm force winds which saw Ciara and Dennis bring flooding and disruption to parts of the UK.
This weekend, it’s more bad news as we head into March.
Yet another spell of wet and windy weather is set to cross the UK and the Met Office has already issued more warnings along with other European meteorological services like Spain who chose to name an incoming low pressure system as Jorge; pronounced hoor-hay.
Why it’s Storm Jorge and not Ellen?
The Spanish Met named the storm first and in their storm naming system they are up to ‘J’ which is why this weekend's deep low pressure isn’t being called Storm Ellen.
Confused? Well, it would be more confusing if the same storm had two names!
Why do we name storms?
The reason we name storms is to create awareness, which in turn keeps people better informed as to the latest developments.
What are the likely impacts?
The Republic of Ireland will be hit today, followed by the UK on Saturday and Sunday.
It’s not welcome news for communities that have already been affected by flooding. River levels remain high in parts, especially along the Severn.
Further disruption is possible as the rain falls this weekend, topping up river and ground water levels.
