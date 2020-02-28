Why Spanish Storm Jorge and not Storm Ellen will hit the UK this weekend

The last three weeks of February have seen communities flooded and down spirited with a conveyer belt of deep low pressure systems dumping bucket loads of rainwater, swelling rivers and producing storm force winds which saw Ciara and Dennis bring flooding and disruption to parts of the UK.

This weekend, it’s more bad news as we head into March.

Yet another spell of wet and windy weather is set to cross the UK and the Met Office has already issued more warnings along with other European meteorological services like Spain who chose to name an incoming low pressure system as Jorge; pronounced hoor-hay.

For the latest warning for wind and rain warnings in the UK click here.