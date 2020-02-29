Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds are expecting a baby and are engaged

Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds have announced that they are expecting a baby in the early summer and that they have got engaged.

A spokesperson for the couple said: "The Prime Minister and Miss Symonds are very pleased to announce their engagement and that they are expecting a baby in the early summer."

Mr Johnson, 55, and Miss Symonds made history as the first unmarried couple to officially live together in Downing Street when they moved in last year.

An early summer birth would suggest the new arrival was conceived during the Autumn, around the time that the October 31 Brexit deadline was extended.

The prime minister is thought to be a father to five children and the latest addition to his family will be his first child with 31-year-old Ms Symonds.

Mr Johnson was previously married to lawyer Marina Wheeler - the pair agreed a financial settlement earlier this month as part of their ongoing divorce proceedings.