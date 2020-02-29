Coronavirus: Empty stadiums, Iran MP dies and France warns against kissing as world gets to grips with Covid-19

The impact of coronavirus on economies across the globe continues to worsen, as Italy, Iran, Japan and others struggle to contain the outbreak. Credit: AP

The impact of coronavirus on countries across the globe continues to worsen, as Italy, Iran, Japan and others fight to contain the outbreak.

Japan

Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe announced a 70 billion yen (£505,090,905) economic package to fight against the outbreak. Abe said at a news conference that Japan is at critical point to determine whether the country can keep the outbreak under control ahead of the Tokyo summer Olympics. Empty sports stadiums were also a feature on Saturday as the government warned against large crowds of people coming together.

Iran

Iran is preparing for the possibility of "tens of thousands" of people getting tested for the virus, as state media announced newly elected MP Mohammad Ali Ramazani Dastak had passed away. Fourty-three of the 593 people with coronavirus in Iran have died. The new toll represents a jump of 205 cases - a 150 per cent increase from the 388 reported the day before. But the number of known cases versus deaths would put the virus' death rate in Iran at over 7 per cent, much higher than other countries - sparking concern amongst experts Iran may be underreporting the number of cases now affecting it. Bahrain threatened legal prosecution against travelers who came from Iran and hadn't been tested for the virus, and also barred public gatherings for two weeks.

South Korea

South Korea, the second hardest hit country, reported 813 new cases on Saturday - the highest daily jump since confirming its first patient in late January and raising its total to 3,150.

Europe

Emerging clusters in Italy and in Iran have led to infections of people in other countries. France and Germany were also seeing increases, with dozens of infections. The sharp rise in coronavirus cases in Italy, which has reported 888 cases, the most of any country outside Asia, has forced the US to urge its citizens to reconsider travel to the country, something which a tourism board in Italy described as the "final blow" to the industry. France is banning all indoor public gatherings of more than 5,000 people to slow the spread of coronavirus cases and recommending that people no longer greet each other with kisses. The cancellation of large gatherings in confined spaces was announced by Health Minister Olivier Veran after special government meetings Saturday that focused on responses to the epidemic.

Thailand

Tourist arrivals in Thailand are down 50 per cent compared with a year ago, and in Italy, hotel bookings are falling and Premier Giuseppe Conte raised the prospect of recession.

