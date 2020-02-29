Health officials on hunt for those in contact with 20th coronavirus patient in the UK

Haslemere Health Centre in the county was temporarily closed for cleaning as a “precautionary measure” on Friday. Credit: ITV News/PA

Health officials are tracing anyone who has been in contact with a coronavirus patient who became the first to catch the illness within the UK. Chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty said it was not clear if the patient had contracted the virus “directly or indirectly” from somebody who had recently travelled abroad. The new diagnosis brought the total number of UK cases to 20 on Friday, while a man who had been on a quarantined cruise ship became the first Briton to die from the virus. Public Health England (PHE) said that one of the latest coronavirus cases was a resident in Surrey and it was working with the county council to manage the situation. Haslemere Health Centre in the county was temporarily closed for cleaning as a “precautionary measure” on Friday. Former health secretary Jeremy Hunt, MP for South West Surrey, said on Twitter he was thinking of “clinicians, staff and patients” at the surgery during this “worrying time”. He added: “Thoughts today with new Covid19 patient and local GP with symptoms alongside their families.”

On Saturday morning, health minister Edward Argar refused to comment on reports that a GP may have been infected with coronavirus, also known as Covid-19. “I’m aware of The Guardian report, but I’m going on the basis of what I’ve been told,” he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme. “I haven’t had any details of that and I think it would be wrong to comment on speculation in the press without that detailed advice from the chief medical officer.” Mr Argar also defended the Prime Minister against criticism that he had been slow to act on coronavirus, having delayed chairing his first emergency Cobra meeting on the outbreak until Monday.

Confirmed cases of coronavirus worldwide. Credit: PA Graphics

It comes as the Government prepares to bring in new emergency powers to help stop the virus spreading. The PA news agency understands that this will give schools, councils and other parts of the public sector powers to suspend laws – including health and safety measures – to cope with a pandemic. Meanwhile, a British man, reported to be in his 70s and said to have lived abroad, was confirmed as the first UK citizen to die from the virus on Friday. The man, who was on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship quarantined off Japan’s coast amid the outbreak, was the sixth person from the vessel to have died. David Abel and his wife Sally were both on board the ship, where more than 700 tourists became infected, and are now undergoing treatment for the virus in hospital.

A British man who was on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan has died. Credit: AP