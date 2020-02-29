Critical incident declared in South Wales as Storm Jorge brings heavy rain

The latest deluge comes after weeks of severe weather brought in by two other named storms. Credit: PA

Police have declared a critical incident in South Wales after more flooding and severe weather overnight brought in by Storm Jorge. The latest named storm is predicted to bring heavy rain and winds of up to 75mph over the weekend. Ahead of the arrival of the storm, the Met Office warned that parts of Wales and northern England could receive up to 80 millimetres of rain on Friday night. The latest severe weather comes in the wake of Storm Ciara and Storm Dennis - which left communities across the country recovering from flooding.

Flood defences have been breached across the country after weeks of severe weather. Credit: PA

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service took 72 calls between 6pm on Friday and 6am on Saturday. There were six yellow weather warnings for rain, wind and snow in force across the UK on Saturday morning - stretching from Cornwall to the north of Scotland and across to Northern Ireland. A total of 76 flood warnings were in place across England and Wales - mostly in areas already deluged by flooding including the South West, along the English-Welsh border, and in Yorkshire. A further 204 "flooding is possible" alerts are also in force. England has had more than 200% of its average February rainfall, according to the Environment Agency, with some areas getting a month's worth in 24 hours.

Preparations were already being made for more rainfall in East Yorkshire where residents were evacuated from the villages of West Cowick and Lidgate after the River Aire broke its banks. Elsewhere four tonnes of sandbags were being laid overnight in East Cowick to help divert water, while 60 properties were at risk of flooding in nearby Lidgate.

In the West Midlands, flood defences have been repaired in an attempt to prevent a repeat of this week's flooding. Aside from the rain, snow will continue to fall - especially in the Scottish Highlands where up to 30cm is predicted in some places. The wind is also expected to be a factor, with gusts up to 75mph expected in more exposed places in northern England and the Highlands.

Residents making their way towards Lidl in a canoe in Monmouth, in the aftermath of Storm Dennis. Credit: PA