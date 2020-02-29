Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has contracted coronavirus in Iran prison, family says

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has contracted coronavirus, according to her family. Credit: PA

The husband of a British-Iranian woman jailed in Iran believes his wife has contracted coronavirus as he expressed concern at the prison’s “refusal to test her”. Richard Ratcliffe called on the Government to insist that Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe was immediately tested for the virus by officials at the Evin prison in Tehran. Although there are currently no confirmed cases at the prison, Covid-19 has spread rapidly across Iran – with at least 43 dead amid 593 patients identified.

In an update on Saturday, issued through the Free Nazanin Campaign, Mr Ratcliffe said his wife had seen “no improvement” and was suffering with a continual cold sweat and a feeling of nausea. In a phone call with her family, Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe said: “For a long time this has not felt like a normal cold. “These symptoms have lasted almost a week. I know I need to get medicine to get better. This does not go magically.” Mr Ratcliffe said his wife had informed the prison guards of her symptoms and that she suspected she could be suffering from coronavirus, but she is yet to be tested. Following reports of conditions at the prison on Friday, he said a new batch of disinfectants, gloves and masks were made available to the ward.

