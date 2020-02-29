Protests as Roman Polanski wins best director at French awards ceremony

The César Awards, France's equivalent of the Oscars, saw demonstrations and walk outs on Friday night after Roman Polanksi won best director. The 87-year-old was convicted of the statutory rape of a 13 year old in 1977 in the US and is the subject of several other rape allegations. Crowds gathered outside the event in Paris, holding placards and chanting against the Awards' recognition of Polanksi. The director was expelled by the Oscars Academy in 2018 "in accordance with the organisation’s standards of conduct."

The 87-year-old won best director. Credit: AP

Protesters then marched toward the Champs Elysees and Arc de Triomphe before being stopped by police firing tear gas. Inside the awards ceremony, several stars marched out when the French-Polish filmmaker won the award for best director. Polanksi's new film J’accuse, in English "An Officer and a Spy", received twelve nominations for France's highest film honour.

Demonstrators protested against Polanksi's recognition at the awards. Credit: AP

Footage posted by French television channel Canal+ shows actress Adèle Haenel marching out of the event when Polanski was announced the winner. A second French actress, Noemie Merlant, also left the ceremony. Polanski had initially intended to attend the 45th ceremony of Césars, but failed to attend the event saying he was afraid he would face a "public lynching".

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.