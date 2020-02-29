The ‘not quite right’ Johnson article Thatcher read before her downfall

A key Commons statement by Margaret Thatcher which helped trigger her downfall may have been influenced by a news story written by Boris Johnson which was ‘not quite right’, newly-released documents suggest. The story, published on October 24, 1990, and written by Mr Johnson when he was the Daily Telegraph’s Brussels correspondent, was about European Commission president Jacques Delors. It was headlined ‘British Right Of Veto Faces Axe In Delors Plan’ and Mrs Thatcher marked two lines beside the headline on a cutting of the article in her despatch box file.

She also marked two lines beside a paragraph which read: “M Delors said the plans were intended to pave the way for a Federation of Europe, a super-state with the Brussels Commission as the executive government and the Council of Ministers as a senate.” But Chris Collins, from the Margaret Thatcher Archive Trust which is making the documents available to the public, said Mr Johnson’s article was “not quite right”. A memo written two days later by senior Foreign Office official Richard Gozney to Mrs Thatcher’s Private Secretary Charles Powell, and also kept in the Number 10 file, noted: “The Commission Opinion itself… does not contain what M Delors is reported by the Daily Telegraph as having suggested. “It does not propose any radical change in the present institutional plans of the Community – although it does contain a lot of other horrors.” On October 30, Mrs Thatcher made a House of Commons statement in which she defiantly declared “no, no, no” to M Delors. The statement came during a time of intense division in the Tory party over Europe and proved too much for Sir Geoffrey Howe, who quit as leader of the Commons and deputy prime minister days later and made a devastating resignation speech from which Mrs Thatcher never recovered. She was ousted a few days later.

