Top Home Office civil servant quits over 'vicious and orchestrated campaign'

The top civil servant at the Home Office, Sir Philip Rutnam, has quit and says he plans to sue to government for "constructive dismissal".

In a statement released by his lawyers, Sir Philip said he had been "the target of a vicious and orchestrated briefing campaign.

"It has been alleged that I have briefed the media against the Home Secretary.

"This along with many other claims is completely false."

It comes after a series of reported run ins with Home Secretary Priti Patel.

It emerged last week the Ms Patel had tried to move permanent secretary Sir Philip Rutnam from her department after they had a series of rows.

The Home Secretary has previously expressed her concern at what she describes as "false allegations" made about her amid claims of bullying and distrust from intelligence chiefs.