Trump defends handling of coronavirus threat

President Donald Trump has lashed out at Democrats who questioned his handling of the coronavirus threat, calling it their new “hoax”. At a campaign rally in South Carolina, Mr Trump sought to steal some of the spotlight from his Democratic rivals a day before voters cast their ballots in the state’s presidential primary. The president accused Democrats of “politicising” the global outbreak and boasted about the preventive steps he has ordered in an attempt to keep the virus that originated in China from spreading across the US.

Just before Mr Trump began to speak, health officials confirmed the country’s second case of the strain of coronavirus known as Covid-19. The virus was found in a person who did not travel internationally or come in close contact with anyone who had it.

