UK weather: Heavy rain clears but blustery showers remain

This morning’s heavy rain will soon clear all areas, except for Shetland where it will be set in for much of the day.

Elsewhere we will see a mixture of bright or sunny spells, with blustery showers.

These showers may be heavy at times, with a mix of rain, hail, sleet and hill snow, and possibly thunder too.

It will be a windy day, especially along western coasts and high ground.

Further cloud and rain, and snow over the hills, will move across many central and some northern areas later. Top temperature 10C (50F).