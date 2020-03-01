Biden wins and Sanders slips in South Carolina ahead of Super Tuesday

Joe Biden has claimed victory in South Carolina’s Democratic presidential primary election and ended progressive rival Bernie Sanders’s winning streak.

The 77-year-old rode a wave of African American support in the first poll in the US South to beat Mr Sanders, who won primaries in Nevada and New Hampshire and virtually tied for first in Iowa.

The former vice president needed to spark momentum after underwhelming performances in those states and Iowa, and days ahead of so-called “Super Tuesday”, when voters in 14 states and one territory will decide a third of the delegates to this summer’s Democratic convention.