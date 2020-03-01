Coronavirus testing expanded to Scots with flu-like symptoms

Health officials in Scotland are to begin testing some people with flu-like symptoms for coronavirus, even if they have not visited affected areas.

The stepping up of the testing regime has been described as a precautionary measure, but it is thought it could help detection if there is an outbreak in Scotland.

Hospitals and GP surgeries will now begin testing some patients suffering from coughs, fevers and shortness of breath – regardless of whether they have travelled to parts of the world hit by Covid-19.

Using existing NHS monitoring measures, a network of 41 GP practices will start sending samples for testing from patients who report such symptoms.