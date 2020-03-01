Government operator takes over Northern rail services

Rail services on the Northern rail network have been taken under public control following years of poor performance. The Government’s Operator of Last Resort (OLR) took over from Arriva-owned Northern on Sunday. Transport Secretary Grant Shapps claimed the aim of the change is to provide services that passengers can “truly rely on”. Northern received the lowest overall score of all train companies in the latest major survey by watchdog Transport Focus.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Just 72% of passengers were satisfied with their journey. Office of Rail and Road figures show only 55% of Northern trains arrived at stations within one minute of the timetable in the 12 months to February 1, compared with the average across Britain of 65%. The chaotic introduction of new timetables in May 2018 saw hundreds of Northern trains cancelled each day. The OLR is running services through its subsidiary Northern Trains. A panel created to advise the operator includes Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham, Leeds City Council leader Judith Blake, passenger representatives and rail industry bosses. It will be led by Richard George, chairman of the public sector operator.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Department for Transport said overcrowding will be a “priority focus for improvement”. It plans to extend platforms at 30 stations to accommodate longer trains, and is trialling new technology to identify crowding pinch points. Mr Shapps said: “This is a new era for rail in the North, but there will be no quick fix for the network as we build solutions for the future. “Today marks the beginning of rebuilding of trust in these services, and voices from the region will be essential as we work together to understand and deliver the improvements passengers need.” Mr George said Northern Trains must improve performance, and make passengers and political leaders confident that “their concerns are being addressed”.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.