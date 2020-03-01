Police to have 8,000 more Tasers at their disposal after £6.5m funding confirmed

Almost 8,000 more Tasers could be deployed by police on the streets of England and Wales after the Home Office confirmed £6.5 million will be spent on new stun guns. The final number has been scaled down following an announcement last September which declared that more than 10,000 extra devices would be made available. The bout of fresh funding follows the sensational resignation of the Home Office’s top civil servant, Sir Philip Rutnam, on Saturday. He launched a stinging attack on Home Secretary Priti Patel and her conduct, and said he intends to sue the Government for constructive dismissal.

Police forces have been able to bid for £10 million of ring-fenced Taser cash since January. A total of 41 applied, the Home Office confirmed, with all of them set to receive the amount of funding requested to buy new Tasers. Money left over – around £3.3 million – will be spent on tackling serious violence and the “county lines” drugs problem, the department said. Police officers in London alone will have an additional 2,380 Tasers at their disposal after the Metropolitan Police was granted close to £2 million worth of funding for the electrical weapons. West Midlands Police will order 250 extra Tasers while Greater Manchester Police applied to purchase 100 more. Cabinet minister Ms Patel said: “Our brave police officers put themselves in harm’s way to protect us all and Taser is a vital option in dangerous situations. “This funding forms part of our commitment to ensure forces have the powers, resources and tools they need to keep themselves and the public safe.”

