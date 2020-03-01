Will Boris Johnson and Dominic Cummings be knocked off course by Sir Philip Rutnam's resignation?

There are a handful of big things to watch out for following Sir Philip Rutnam's resignation as Home Office Permanent Secretary:

Just to be clear, in the early days of Thatcher's and Blair/Brown's time in office, much of the senior civil service felt under siege, offended and bruised by new prime ministers who saw traditional Whitehall as resistant to the kind of radical change they wanted.

But the noise and tremors generated in the early days of the Johnson/Cummings administration are of a significantly greater magnitude.

That reflects the greater scale of their ambition to shake up Whitehall.

But for the avoidance of doubt, neither Johnson or Cummings would want this degree of conspicuous conflict with senior civil servants, because it frustrates rather than speeds the reforms they want.