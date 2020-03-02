Angela Merkel handshake rejected as coronavirus cases reach 150 in Germany

The meeting follows the news that Germany has updated the number of people confirmed to be infected with the Covid-19 virus to 150.

Interior Minister Horst Seehofer waved Ms Merkel’s hand away at a meeting with migrant groups in Berlin.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel was rejected for a handshake by her interior minister on Monday amid coronavirus fears.

President of the Robert Koch Institute, Lothar Wieler, said the situation in Germany had developed “very dynamically”.

In the UK, the number of total cases of Covid-19 has reached 40, according to chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty.

No advice around shaking hands has been issued by Public Health England.