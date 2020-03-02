Coronavirus outbreak: What are your work, travel, and childcare rights?

More than 60 countries worldwide - including nine of the 10 biggest - have now recorded confirmed cases. Credit: PA/AP

The new Covid-19, or coronavirus, has become a global issue with countries around the world feeling the affects of the outbreak. More than 60 countries worldwide - including nine of the 10 biggest - have now recorded confirmed cases, as the global count of infections reaches nearly 89,000. In the UK at least 40 people have now contracted the virus - here are the details of your rights whether it's travel, work, or childcare.

What are my rights as a traveller?

For those booked to travel overseas, traveller rights very much depend on the latest Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) advice Which? Travel Editor Rory Boland told ITV News "everything from your flight booking to your hotel to your travel insurance really depends on the Foreign and Commonwealth Office". As it stands the FCO has issued the strongest travel advisories for China, the epicentre of the virus. Less severe advisories are in place for a handful of north Italian towns and two cities in South Korea. Travellers are being advised against "all but essential travel" to 10 towns in the Lombardy region of Italy and the cities of Daegu and Cheongdo in South Korea.

An Italian Finance Police officer stops cars trying to enter or leave the cordoned area in Codogno, Italy. Credit: AP

Britons travelling to or through areas that the FCO has advised against will be eligible for refunds. For all other trips, Britons are reliant on goodwill from the travel agent or airline to help them reorganise, postpone or cancel plans according to consumer rights group Which?

Not wishing to travel is not covered by most travel insurance companies, leaving no route for travellers able to claim back costs due to the coronavirus. Which? Travel Editor Mr Boland said those who have made bookings but no longer wish to travel should try and contact their travel provider and "see if there is any flexibility".

The Government has introduced advanced monitoring at airports with direct flights from China. Credit: PA

The Teacher's Union, NASUWT, said it was aware of advice being given to schools that teachers travelling to the affected areas who subsequently are required to self-isolate should not be paid for this period. The group said this guidance is "unacceptable" and would likely result in individuals who should be self-isolating attending work and potentially spreading the infection.

Could Brexit affect my travel rights?

Under European Union legislation, air passengers have guaranteed rights for delays and cancelled flights that depart from an EU airport - regardless of their citizenship. These are enshrined in law for flights departing UK airports until the end of the Brexit transition period, which ends at the end of 2020. As coronavirus is classified as "extraordinary circumstances" under the legislation, however, compensation for cancelled flights is not due. Customers should instead seek a full refund, Which? says.

Tourists wearing face masks take pictures inside the Duomo gothic cathedral as it reopened to the public after being closed due to the virus outbreak in Milan. Credit: AP

What are my rights as a worker?

People returning from areas which have had an outbreak of coronavirus, or who might have had contact with a person who has the virus, have been advised to self-isolate. Public Health England guidance recommends a 14-day self-isolation period and says workers should discuss with their employer "the importance of self-isolation to reduce the risk of spreading infection at work." The Department for Work and Pensions says employers "have been urged" to use "discretion and respect" when making decisions about sick pay for people in self-isolation. It added: "Anyone not eligible to receive sick pay is able to claim Universal Credit and/or contributory Employment and Support Allowance." The same advice was given to employees having to take time off work in order to care for a dependent who may need to self-isolate.

Tourists wear face masks outside the gates of Buckingham Palace in London. Credit: AP

Independent body the Advisory, Conciliation and Arbitration Service (Acas) says "usual sick leave and pay entitlements apply" to somebody who has contracted coronavirus. It added that employers might need to make allowances where a sick note is required for more than seven days off work - an individual in self-isolation will not be able to obtain evidence from their GP. Acas says there is no legal right to pay for workers who are self-isolating but do not have the virus. The body added it is "good practice" for employers to treat such cases as sick leave "and follow their usual sick pay policy or agree for the time to be taken as holiday."

Guests from a quarantined hotel in Tenerife are screened by medical staff. Credit: AP

Employment lawyer, Karen Baxter told ITV News it's a question of "are you able to do any work at all?" so if working from home, you should be "treated as working as normal". For those unable to work from home but still "ready, willing, and able," Ms Baxter said you're effectively "staying home on your employer's instruction" and so entitled to be paid. Very few UK businesses have so far chosen to impose restrictions - US oil giant Chevron shut its London office in Canary Wharf as a precaution, while the London Stock Exchange Group (LSE) said its employees face travel restrictions to some countries but refused to say where.

A man in protective clothing cleans the County Oak Medical Centre GP practice in Brighton which was temporarily closed over virus fears. Credit: PA

Ms Baxter said that freelancers and those working in the gig economy are in a "much more vulnerable position" as they are not entitled to sick pay. "The reality is, it's a very difficult situation - there are few rights available to them".

What are your rights if you're claiming benefits?

Citizens Advice says those claiming benefits should still go the their usual appointments or risk not getting the money they're entitled to. It adds if individuals are ill and cannot attend the appointment, they should phone the office responsible for paying the benefit and explain the reason for absence. The group says those on Universal Credit should use their "online journal" to explain why they cannot attend an appointment.

A number of schools around the UK have implemented closures following the coronavirus outbreak. Credit: PA / ITV News / Google streetview

What are my rights as a parent?

As the UK reacts to the coronavirus outbreak, a number of schools across the country closed to staff and students while others asked individuals to self-isolate. This has so far been on a case-by-case basis as government guidance to educators remains that "there is no need to close... or send other learners or staff home". There is currently little guidance for parents whose children are off school due to the outbreak or parents who want to keep their children off school over virus fears. Public Health England (PHE) says the issue would be for the Department for Education to deal with, who in turn say all coronavirus advice and guidance is being issued by PHE. It's unclear if parents could face prosecution for keeping their children off school when the education establishment has not requested they do so.

What does the Public Health England's advice to "self isolate" actually mean?