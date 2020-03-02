Coronavirus: How do I self-isolate and what should I do if I live with other people?

Self-isolation is a voluntary quarantine. Credit: PA

People returning from areas affected by coronavirus have been advised to self-isolate to minimise the risk of infection to others. But what does that mean? And to whom does it apply?

Where are the virus hot spots?

Anyone who has travelled to the UK from Hubei province in China, Iran, lockdown areas in northern Italy or special care zones in South Korea should self-isolate, even if you do not have symptoms. While anyone who has travelled to mainland China, South Korea, Hong Kong, Japan, Macau, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, northern Italy (anywhere north of Pisa, Florence and Rimini) in the last 14 days should self-isolate if they have a cough, high temperature or shortness of breath. People who've travelled from Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar or Vietnam since 19 February should self-isolate, according to Public Health England.

What does self-isolating mean?

You should stay at home and avoid contact with other people, you must not go to work, school or visit public areas. Do not use public transport, like buses, trains, tubes or taxis and avoid visitors to your home. Ask friends, family members or delivery services to carry our errands, such as getting groceries, medications or other shopping.

Wear a facemask when using communal areas of your house. Credit: PA

What if I live with other people?

You should separate yourself from other people in your home, as the virus can easily be transmitted at close quarters. Stay in a well-ventilated room with a window that can be opened, separate from other people in your home. Use a separate bathroom if possible, but if this is not available, then regular cleaning is required. The isolated person should use the bathroom last and clean it thoroughly themselves after use and they must use separate towels, for drying and hand hygiene purposes. Avoid using the kitchen when others are around, but if this is not possible then wear a facemask. Take your meals back to your room to eat and use a dishwasher to clean cutlery and crockery, but if a dishwasher is not available then wash them by hand using detergent and warm water and dry them thoroughly, using a separate tea towel. Avoid sharing household items, such as dishes, glasses, cups, utensils, towels, bedding or other items with other people in your home when you have used them.

Am I allowed visitors in my home?

When you are self-isolating, then do not invite visitors to your home.

What should I do if I have pets?

Try to keep away from your pets, but if this is unavoidable, wash your hands before and after contact.

Try to keep away from your pets during self-isolation. Credit: Ruby Schmank

How do I get food and supplies?

People should arrange online shopping deliveries to their homes or get friends and family to drop off food. However, the supplies must be left outside, on your doorstep or in the porch.

Groceries should be left outside or on the doorstep. Credit: PA

What should I do with household waste?

The isolated person should put all waste, including used tissues and masks, in a plastic rubbish bag and tie it up. The plastic bag should then be placed in a second bin bag and tied, but do not dispose of it until you test negative for coronavirus. If you test positive, you will be instructed what to do with the waste.

What should I do if I feel unwell during self-isolation?