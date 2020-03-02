How are social media platforms cracking down on coronavirus 'fake news'?

Facebook is taking action to tackle false information about coronavirus. Credit: PA

Social media firms are cracking down on fake news and misinformation about coronavirus to prevent the spread of harmful content. Facebook said it is removing posts that promote dangerous conspiracy theories, such as false suggestions that drinking bleach cures the virus. Decisions on which content needs to be taken down will be taken with the help of leading global health organisations and local health authorities. Meanwhile, Twitter searches will direct users to official Government information.

Twitter will direct users to official information. Credit: Twitter

The social media plaform said the tool was part of efforts to ensure correct information reached those searching from it and prevent misinformation spreading. When searching for the term 'coronavirus' on the site, users are presented with a link to the Department of Health and Social Care website and its official Twitter account, where official updates are issued. Twitter said the tool had been introduced in response to increasing online discussion about the virus outbreak. “Given the rapidly evolving nature of the issue and the growing international response, we’ve launched a new dedicated search prompt to ensure that when you come to the service for information about the #coronavirus, you’re met with credible, authoritative information first,” the company said in a blog post on the feature.

An illustration of the 2019 coronavirus strain. Credit: PA

Facebook said it was focusing on removing claims "designed to discourage treatment or taking appropriate precautions". Kang-Xing Jin, Facebook’s head of health, added: “This includes claims related to false cures or prevention methods – like drinking bleach cures the coronavirus – or claims that create confusion about health resources that are available.” The tech giant also said hashtags on its Instagram platform that peddle false information will be blocked or restricted, and it is “conducting proactive sweeps to find and remove as much of this content as we can". In a bid to provide people with trusted sources of information, Facebook will publish relevant and up-to-date details at the top of the News Feed based on guidance from the World Health Organisation (WHO). Mr Jin added: “Our global network of third-party fact-checkers are continuing their work reviewing content and debunking false claims that are spreading related to the coronavirus. “When they rate information as false, we limit its spread on Facebook and Instagram and show people accurate information from these partners.

