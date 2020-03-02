Dinosaurs march into safari park

More than 20 life-size animated dinosaurs have arrived at a safari park to form a new permanent exhibition.

The models, including velociraptors, a diplodocus and a T-Rex with a “terrifying roar”, will be installed in a 1,000m2 area of woodland at Blair Drummond Safari Park near Stirling.

The permanent attraction has been created to mark the safari park’s 50th anniversary.

The dinosaurs have been specially made for Blair Drummond Safari Park and are constructed with steel frame and realistic silicone skin.