- ITV Report
-
Easter weekend train travel to be disrupted by hundreds of Network Rail engineering projects
Travellers planning an Easter break away are being urged to plan well ahead.
Network Rail has warned services will be disrupted by 420 projects costing £113 million being carried out between Good Friday and Easter Monday.
According to Network Rail, the major projects taking place over the Easter weekend are:
- The West Coast Main Line will be closed north of Crewe - forcing trains between London Euston and Glasgow Central/Edinburgh to begin and terminate in the Cheshire town.
- Preparatory work for HS2 and track renewal will lead to a reduced timetable between London Euston and Watford Junction, Tring, Milton Keynes and Northampton.
- London Fenchurch Street will be closed during the period, and on Easter Sunday there will be amended services out of London Paddington.
- Buses will replace trains between Bedford and Market Harborough on Easter Saturday, and between Luton and Market Harborough on Easter Sunday.
Network Rail Chief Executive Andrew Haines said the work would take place over the Easter weekend as fewer people took trains over the holiday period.
“We know that train performance has to improve if we are to provide the railway passengers and freight users deserve, which is why this Easter thousands of our colleagues will be working around the clock to deliver crucial upgrades," he said.
"Some of our passengers will have important travel plans... we are asking those passengers to check in advance whether their journey might be impacted by our upgrade works.”