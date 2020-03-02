Easter weekend train travel to be disrupted by hundreds of Network Rail engineering projects

Network Rail has warned services will be disrupted by 420 projects costing £113 million being carried out between Good Friday and Easter Monday.

Travellers planning an Easter break away are being urged to plan well ahead.

According to Network Rail, the major projects taking place over the Easter weekend are:

Network Rail Chief Executive Andrew Haines said the work would take place over the Easter weekend as fewer people took trains over the holiday period.

“We know that train performance has to improve if we are to provide the railway passengers and freight users deserve, which is why this Easter thousands of our colleagues will be working around the clock to deliver crucial upgrades," he said.

"Some of our passengers will have important travel plans... we are asking those passengers to check in advance whether their journey might be impacted by our upgrade works.”