Flood and ice warnings still in place for UK

A total of 82 flood warnings are still in place for England, Wales and Scotland after the effects of Storm Jorge over the weekend. Ice warnings are also in place for western areas from northern Wales to the top of Scotland, and the western half of Northern Ireland after the storm which helped the UK to its highest February rainfall on record. The Environment Agency (EA) says 76 flood warnings are in place for England – mostly in the South West, along the Welsh border and in Yorkshire – with a further three such warnings in each of Wales and Scotland. A total of 164 less serious flood alerts – advising of potential flooding – remain active for England, Wales and Scotland.

Although heavy downpours have eased, authorities have advised of possible traffic disruptions on Monday morning owing to the continuing flood situation. Rail travellers using the West Coast main line have been warned to expect disruptions this week as repairs are made to a section of line near Warrington which was damaged in a landslip on the weekend. The southbound line at Dutton Viaduct has been closed for the repairs and is expected to be shut for several days, NetworkRail said in a statement. Emergency teams have repaired damaged flood barriers in parts of the West Midlands to prepare for high water levels on the River Severn, which are expected to peak at between 5.4 and 5.7 metres on Monday afternoon, the EA said. For the first time since the flooding started, there were no reported evacuations in the worst-hit areas of East Yorkshire on Sunday. Water levels are generally dropping or remaining stable in Snaith, Gowdall, East Cowick and West Cowick, but are expected to remain high for several days, East Riding of Yorkshire Council said. A UK average of 202.1mm of rain fell last month, surpassing February 1990 when 193.4mm fell, the Met Office said.

