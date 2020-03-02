Government to take draconian powers to limit virus spread, writes Robert Peston

The chief medical officer and the government do not expect Covid-19 to approach an epidemic scale until April at the earliest (if it happens at all), evidence suggests.

Downing Street has said temporary emergency powers to delay spread of virus will not become law till end of this month.

And draft laws, giving government sweeping powers to shut schools, ban big public gatherings, force individuals into quarantine, won’t be published for some days.

It's very important for these draconian infringements of right to free movement within the UK to have sunset clauses.

But temporarily Boris Johnson will become as powerful as China’s president.