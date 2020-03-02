Greek coast guard fire warning shots towards migrant boat

A video showing the Greek coast guard confronting a small dinghy carrying migrants trying to reach Greece was shared by the Turkish government on Monday.

The footage, according to Turkey, is of a boat travelling off the coast of Bodrum across a body of water from Greek islands.

Also on Monday, a child died after a dinghy capsized while making a sea crossing.

Tensions are high in the region after around 13,000 migrants amassed at the Turkey-Greece border, following an escalation in fighting in Syria.

An inflatable motorboat approaches the dinghy, while a man on another vessel pushes the migrant boat with a stick.

Additionally, a person on board the inflatable vessel can be seen shooting a gun into the air.

Greek authorities issued a video of their own, this one showing a vessel heading towards Lesbos, accompanied by Turkish patrols while in Turkish waters.

Once the boat containing 48 migrants reached Greek waters, it was deliberately overturned by the Turkish, resulting in a rescue operation being launched.

All on board were rescued, including two children who needed to be hospitalised.