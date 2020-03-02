Harry and Meghan to join Queen, William and Kate at final official appearance

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will join the Queen, the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at the couple’s final official engagement before they quit royal life.

Buckingham Palace gave further details of Harry and Meghan’s appearance at the annual Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey next week.

It will be the first time the duke and duchess have appeared with the royal family since their bombshell Megxit announcement in January, and their last as senior royals.