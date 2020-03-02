Israel exit polls give Netanyahu edge but short of majority

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu holds a solid edge over his main rival in Israel’s third election in under a year, exit polls indicated, but it is unclear whether he can clinch the majority needed to claim victory.

Exit polls on Israel’s main TV channels showed Mr Netanyahu and his nationalist and religious allies winning 59 seats, two short of a parliamentary majority.

The centre-left opposition bloc, led by former military chief Benny Gantz, was projected to win 54 to 55 seats. Earlier projections had forecast 60 seats for Mr Netanyahu and his allies, putting him on the cusp of victory.

If the official results match the exit polls, Mr Netanyahu would receive a major boost ahead of his trial on corruption charges, set to begin on March 17.

The the longest-serving leader in Israeli history has been a caretaker prime minister for more than a year as a divided country has weathered two inconclusive votes and prolonged political paralysis.

With polls forecasting another deadlock, he had sought a late surge in support to score a parliamentary majority with other nationalist parties for a fourth consecutive term in office and fifth overall.