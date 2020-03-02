CCTV catches saboteurs spraying 'foul-smelling' liquid over Knightsbridge restaurant

Saboteurs have been caught on camera spraying a foul-smelling liquid over the front of a family-run restaurant near Harrods, leaving diners with nausea and vomiting.

The Metropolitan Police has released footage of two out of three attacks on the family-run restaurant near Knightsbridge in an attempt to trace one or more of the suspects.

The CCTV shows different men on two different nights - February 19 and February 25 - walking up to the shopfront in Bromptom Road with a plastic bag before pulling an object out of it - possibly a syringe - and holding it near the entrance.

Detectives believe the substance was a strong-smelling food preservative, and during the second attack witnesses were left with nausea and vomiting and were sent to hospital.

Police later linked the two February attacks to an incident last October, which was treated as a chemical spill at the time and saw 27 people evacuated from neighbouring flats.

They also released pictures of two men they wish to speak to in connection with the incident in October last year.