New film to mark 35th anniversary of the end of the year long miners’ strike

A film has been made to mark the 35th anniversary of the end of the miners’ strike under moves to preserve the “heroic struggles” of those involved in the year-long dispute. Former mineworkers, their wives and supporters have been interviewed for the film, which was commissioned by the Orgreave Truth and Justice Campaign (OTJC). The aim is to record stories from those involved in the strike as well as inspire future generations to become involved in the trade union movement. Joe Rollin of the OTJC said: “We were worried that we could lose stories and memories about the strike, so we wanted to capture real stories on camera. “We hope it will also be used as an education tool for youngsters today.”

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

John Dunn, who worked at Markham Colliery in Derbyshire, was a strong supporter of the strike – and actually stayed out for an extra few days in protest at the way miners were treated. “I would do it again tomorrow if I had to because it was a fight worth taking,” he told PA. Mr Dunn, who appears in the film, said warnings of a huge pit closure programme by Arthur Scargill, who was President of the National Union of Mineworkers during the strike, proved to be correct. “We should keep the memories of what real trade unionism is about, not just giving out diaries or arranging cheap insurance, but about a struggle by organised labour for a just cause. “We have been written out of history. “The strike wasn’t just about Arthur Scargill or Margaret Thatcher, it was about a way of life. “Our communities are now just about dead on their feet.”

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.