- ITV Report
-
New York homes covered in thick ice after gales create Frozen-like landscape
Cold weather and blizzards last week left houses on the shores of Lake Eerie, encased in blankets of ice.
Photographers congregated from across New York State, to capture the mesmerising ice formations on Hoover Beach in Hamburg.
Photos from the beach, show houses turned into ‘ice palaces’, while trees are adorned in frozen decorations.
“I have never seen anything like it,” photographer Dave Niedbala, from Buffalo, said about his snaps.
The Frozen-style landscape was created by 48 hours of strong winds driving water from the lake on to the shore.
Weather expert Tom Niziol told the Weather Channel: "When you are down in the low to mid-20s, all of that spray that comes up and hits the buildings is going to freeze and make it a giant icicle."
The ice covering the structures is up to three feet thick in places.