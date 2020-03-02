NHS to invest £1.7m in helpline to tackle coronavirus call surge

Health leaders are investing an extra £1.7 million in the NHS non-emergency helpline to offer more clinical advice about coronavirus.

NHS England has also put a new NHS 111 online service in place after a surge in inquiries about the virus.

More than 35,000 people used the site in a single day over the weekend to get help and advice, it said.

The extra £1.7 million will be invested in providing more clinical advice over the phone, while further funding will provide 500 additional initial call responders with the capacity to answer around 20,000 more calls every day, the NHS said.